



– Baltimore County Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Middle River.

Police were called to Midego Drive near Banca Place around 2 a.m. where they found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Witnesses told police they heard the shooting take place and found the victim lying on the ground.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything around the time of the shooting is asked to contact police by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

