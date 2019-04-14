



BALTIMORE – Baltimore City Police are investigating three shootings that occurred within a five hour span leaving three men injured.

Officers were first called to the unit block of North Abington Avenue around 6:35 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

After canvassing the area, they were later notified of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. Police responded and found a 26-year-old man seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Later around 8:29 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of McMechen Street for a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a 36 -year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the elbow. The victim was taken by medic to a hospital for treatment.

Three hours later, police were notified of a walk-in shooting victim in South Baltimore. Police responded and preliminary investigations revealed the victim was shot in the 1200 block of Cleveland Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook