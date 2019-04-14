



Severe storms have taken aim at Maryland Sunday night.

Parts of Carroll and Baltimore Counties saw a tornado warning until 8:15 p.m.

A tornado watch is in effect through 3 a.m. for most of Maryland.

#TornadoWatch is in effect through 3 A.M. for most of #Maryland. Two rounds of severe weather are expected this evening & overnight. The main threats are damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain means there's also the potential for flooding. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/huT64h3f1T — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 14, 2019

The main threat of the storm is damaging wind gusts, isolated hail and even a tornado or two.

Allegany County saw less than 3/4 of an inch of hail during the storm, and 50 mph wind gusts.

The first of the two expected storms has passed through Maryland, but it is important to have alerts set on your phone and a plan in place in the case of an emergency during the second storm.

There will be a break before the next line of storms moves through but please don't let your guard down. The second batch will move through after midnight and could produce tornadoes. Make sure you have a way to receive severe weather warnings while you're asleep! #MDWX pic.twitter.com/xpQLIJ0WDI — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 15, 2019

The two storms have drawn the attention of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

Hogan sent out a tweet urging Marylanders to, “take shelter indoors, be careful if you absolutely need to be out on the roads.”

I urge all Marylanders to take every precaution: follow the forecast, take shelter indoors, be careful if you absolutely need to be out on the roads. https://t.co/38W3y6r66h — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 14, 2019

The Maryland Emergency Management System said, “be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued.”

According to the @NWS_BaltWash, severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon through tonight, w/ damaging winds being the primary threat.

–

Isolated tornadoes & large hail cannot be ruled out. Isolated instances of flooding also possible.

–#MdWx #WeCare #MDMEMA #MEMA #NWS pic.twitter.com/sLABHcYc1w — Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) April 14, 2019

The following counties/cities are under a tornado watch until:

Allegany

Anne Arundel

Baltimore

Baltimore City

Calvert

Carroll

Charles

Frederick

Harford

Howard

Montgomery

Prince George’s

St. Mary’s

Washington

Ed McDonough of the Maryland Emergency Management Agency said that the most important thing to do to stay safe is paying attention.

“They need to be watching Channel 13, they need to be watching the National Weather Service,” he said. “If something spins up quickly, they’ll have an instant notification. If something does come up, the need to get to the safest place possible.”

McDonough said that the safest place possible is the lowest part of your building as far away from doors and windows as you can be.

Residents in Carroll County said that the storms have not been an issue just yet.

“It hasn’t really been an issue,” Joy Shraeder, of Westminster, said. “Earlier today it was pouring and just really wet.”

