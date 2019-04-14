



Severe storms will take aim at Maryland Sunday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the state, including central Maryland, under an enhanced risk for severe storms.

Enhanced is considered a three out of five on the scale with one being the lowest and five being the highest.

Two different rounds of strong storms are expected to track through the WJZ-TV viewing area.

The first one will arrive Sunday evening and the second late Sunday night into very early Monday morning.

Both lines of storms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts, isolated hail and even a tornado or two.

With the second batch of storms potentially arriving overnight, it is very important that you and your family have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings.

Make sure you have a plan in place now for where you and your family will go if tornado warnings are issued in your neighborhood.

