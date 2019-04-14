Tornado Watch In Eff
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in east Baltimore that left a female hospitalized Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Orleans Street around 10:51 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the wrist. A medic was called to the scene and transported her to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s