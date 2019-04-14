



Police are investigating a shooting in east Baltimore that left a female hospitalized Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Orleans Street around 10:51 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the wrist. A medic was called to the scene and transported her to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

