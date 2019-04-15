



Baltimore Police are searching for 70-year-old Vivian Lindsay.

Lindsay was last seen Sunday in the Calverton Heights area. She was wearing a wool cap, pink and black jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.

She was described as 5 ft. tall weighing about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook