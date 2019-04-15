



Chris Davis may have a special place in his heart for Boston. Two days after Orioles first baseman broke his record hitless streak with a three-hit, four-RBI breakout at Fenway Park, the slugger ended his home run drought by launching a 408-foot shot to right field during Monday’s series finale against the Red Sox.

Davis’ first home run of the season was good for two RBI, to put the O’s up 6-1 on Boston. On the day, Davis was 1 for 3 with the home run, a walk, and a pair of strikeouts, raising his average to .089.

A win would give the Birds a series tie with the reigning World Series champions, who have struggled so far this season.

Smith Jr. Homers, Drives In 4 In O’s 8-1 Win Over Red Sox

Davis’ last home run came August 24, 2018 against the Yankees at Camden Yards.

On Saturday, Davis received a rousing ovation from his teammates after the record-ending hit as he stood smiling on first base. To celebrate the moment himself, he even asked to keep the baseball.

Davis had surpassed the record held by former Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Eugenio Velez (46 ABs) set back in 2011.

