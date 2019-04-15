



Traffic is at a near stand-still on I-83 due to lane closures.

Police shut down Northbound lanes near Northern Parkway. The lanes were closed after an off-duty police officer was struck by a car Monday morning. She was assisting another driver at the time.

Commuter Alert: At this time, the NB JFX is CLOSED at Northern Parkway. Major congestion and delays along the expressway northbound. Use alternate routes away from this area. — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) April 15, 2019

Drivers should use alternate routes if possible. Delays are in both directions.

