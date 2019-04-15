  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Traffic is at a near stand-still on I-83 due to lane closures.

Police shut down Northbound lanes near Northern Parkway. The lanes were closed after an off-duty police officer was struck by a car Monday morning. She was assisting another driver at the time.

Drivers should use alternate routes if possible. Delays are in both directions.

