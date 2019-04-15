



Mother’s Federal Hill Grille was shut down temporarily by Baltimore City’s health department Monday for unsanitary conditions.

The city’s inspectors said they found improper cold hold and cooking temperatures, multiple malfunctioning cold hold units and hand-washing issues.

The restaurant is just one of about 70 Baltimore restaurants that have closed this year.

Name of Facility: Mother’s Federal Hill Grill

Address: 1113 S. Charles Street, 21230https://t.co/nScKziUFxS pic.twitter.com/eQKH2IgO2l — B'more City Health (@BMore_Healthy) April 15, 2019

