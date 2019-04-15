



A boater was stuck out in the water in Baltimore County on Monday, and the extremely windy conditions made the situation even worse.

People were wondering why a boater was out on the water in the first place, especially with wind advisories in place.

He said he was relocating the boat from Philadelphia to Maryland, but when he set sail Monday morning, he acknowledged that he made some rookie mistakes.

WJZ Reporter: “Did you feel like it was going to capsize?”

“Several times,” said Adam Jones, who was caught out on the water Monday.

Adam David Jones said he was moving the boat to Dundalk when he got stuck near Hart Miller Island.

He set sail Monday not realizing the dangerous forecast.

WJZ Reporter: “So here’s the thing, the National Weather Service had a small craft advisory,”

“I didn’t know that,” He responds.

WJZ Reporter: “How do you not know this?”

“Because I’ve never sailed more than six hours in my life, but I had to get it out of Philadelphia,”

"It was five to six foot waves out there, sail boat, sails were completely torn off of it," said Kyle Fennell, Chesapeake Marine Towing and Salvage.

Jones said when his radio died, he used the last bit of life in his phone to call 911.

“It was five to six foot waves out there, sail boat, sails were completely torn off of it,” said Kyle Fennell, Chesapeake Marine Towing and Salvage.

Kyle Fennell with the Chesapeake Marine Towing and Salvage Company was one of the first to get to the boat.

“It was pretty challenging for me and my crew. We got a guy up on the bow, we jumped on the sailboat, had to time the waves just to get it right,” Fennell said.

“I thought they were like the marines. His buddy jumped on my boat,” Jones said.

Despite the rough ride, the stranded boater was on finally his way to dry land.

“Next trip, I am going to take one day at a time, I am not going to sail for four days. I am going to look at the weather report on NOAA,” Jones said.

