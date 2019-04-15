



It was a violent weekend of thunderstorms and heavy rains, hail, one tornado and another possible tornado over the weekend.

Winds gusted to 49 mph at BWI as temperatures fell Monday afternoon.

Overnight, we will fall to the chilly upper 30s to low 40s. The worst storms fell over extreme Northeastern Dorchester County, and across the state border in Sussex County Delaware.

An EF-2 tornado was responsible for damage near Seaford and Bethel in Sussex County, and another less powerful cell near Elorado in Dorchester County in Maryland was as well.

Many other reports of trees down were found across the region. But, much calmer conditions and warmer air will return Tuesday.

The next chance of storms may come again on Friday night, stay tuned for WJZ tracking any severe weather across the region.

