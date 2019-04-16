



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old was shot early Thursday evening in Southwest Baltimore.

Officers were called to an area hospital at 4:22 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old teenage boy being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Investigators believe the victim was in the 600 block of Linnard Street when he was shot.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

