



Twenty people, including inmates and officers, were charged in a racketeering case at a Maryland Correctional Facility in Jessup.

According to the U.S. State’s Attorney, documents said bribes were paid to officers to smuggle in contraband including narcotics, cell phones, unauthorized flash drives and tobacco.

Prison officers allegedly took bribes to smuggle narcotics for MCIJ inmates — including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana and K2. The guards were able to sneak the contraband into the prison even though they are subject to searches.

Documents suggest officers hid the contraband in the hair, clothing, underwear and inside their bodies.

Six correctional officers and prison staff, seven inmates, and 7 outside facilitators were charged in the smuggling and bribery conspiracy.

According to the indictment, prisoners and facilitators paid the officers with cash, money orders, Green Dot cards and by using PayPal. Prisoners used the contra band cell phones to also pay officers on the spot from within the jail.

The officers also allegedly assaulted inmates.

