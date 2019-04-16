



The Cherry Blossom Festival is over, and now the work begins.

National Park Service arborists said they will now repair, remove and replace damaged cherry trees.

About 1.5 million people visited the Tidal Basin for the festival.

Monday, arborists surveyed the trees and put them in order of which need to be fixed first depending on how bad off they are.

They have about a month to work to make sure they survive for next year.

