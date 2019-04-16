



— A female student was expelled from her high school after she kneed a boy in the groin when a group of boys entered the girl’s bathroom and blocked the door, according to her family

Seven boys entered the girls’ restroom at North Pole High School in Alaska to protest the use of the boy’s bathroom by a student who is transitioning from female to male, said Rep. Tammie Wilson, a Republican from North Pole, some 14 miles southeast of Fairbanks.

Wilson said the female student blocked from leaving felt threatened, although a subsequent investigation determined “there was not evidence that the male students were threatening any student or using any type of force toward other students.”

“I said, ‘Good for her,'” Wilson told the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. “I would have taught my daughter to do the same.”

The girl was suspended for using too much force in the April 4 incident, according to Wilson, and was not able to attend prom while the boys involved were allowed to attend.

“Was she supposed to not protect herself?” she said. “She was where she belonged. They were not.”

The extent of the boy’s injuries aren’t clear and he was referred for medical treatment, but it wasn’t known if he sought treatment.

A school district spokeswoman said seven boys were disciplined in connection with the incident.

The school district’s investigation revealed that the student transitioning from female to male posted a selfie from the boy’s bathroom on Snapchat, Superintendent Karen Gaborik said. Seven boys decided to go into the girls restroom and take a group selfie of their own.

“They were upset about the public nature of the post and how that played out,” Gaborik said.

“Disciplinary actions are based on the facts as determined by the investigation, including any aggravating or mitigating circumstances,” the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District said in a statement on Friday.