



A 53-year-old man was charged in a fatal shooting in Glen Burnie that lead to a 9-hour long manhunt and standoff with police Monday.

James Allan Verombeck was charged in the death of his neighbor 22-year-old Tyrique Hudson.

Both men lives in an apartment complex in the 100 block of Virginia Lane.

According to police, officers got a call for shots fired around 7:10 a.m.

When they arrived they found Hudson dead. He had gunshot wounds to his body and was lying in the apartment building, but in an area with public access.

Witnesses told officers they saw the suspect allegedly standing over the victim’s body and the two men have had an on-going issue.

They didn’t know what the issue was about, but told police they believe the man barricaded himself inside the building.

Around 5 p.m., officers with Anne Arundel Police’s Quick Response Team were able to take Verombeck into custody.

WJZ’s Mike Hellgren reports the victim filed for a protective order against the suspect but it was denied by a judge.

Verombeck was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, firearm use in a felony, reckless endangerment, first- and second-degree assault.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

