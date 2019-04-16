



Single-game tickets for the Baltimore Ravens’ upcoming season are set to go on sale within minutes of the 2019 NFL schedule release, which will go out at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

An initial set of tickets will be made available to the public until the end of the Ravens’ Permanent Seat License season ticket renewal process and subsequent sales to PSL waitlist members are completed in July, the Ravens said in a release.

When the season ticket campaign is completed, any remaining tickets will be made available via additional releases on a single-game purchase basis.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.BaltimoreRavens.com/tickets.

The Ravens are also expanding the demand-based pricing that was first put in place before the 2016 season and will assign one of four pricing tiers to each game.

Ticket limits may apply as well, the Ravens said in a release.

Baltimore’s 2019 regular season home schedule features the following games:

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Arizona Cardinals

Houston Texans

New England Patriots

New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers

The Ravens also host the Jacksonville Jaguars (8/8) and Green Bay Packers (8/15) during the preseason.

