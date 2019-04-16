



Sara Hinesley is your typical 10-year-old girl, but this resilient girl is overcoming obstacles with a smile.

Sara is a remarkable student who’s proving when it comes to academics, nothing will stop her.

“I like to play, I like to watch TV,” Hinesley said, who recently came to the U.S. from China.

She excels in the classroom at St. John Regional Catholic School in Frederick and she recently won a national handwriting contest that recognized for her excellence in cursive.

“I think’s it’s kind of hard — well sometimes easy and sometimes kind of hard — cause you don’t really remember all the letters to write,” Sara said.

All the more remarkable because Sara was born without hands.

“The things I can’t do, I try to figure out the ways I can do it,” she said, ” and try my best to make it work.”

Her sister Veronica wanted to help, so in science class she built an artificial hand for Sara so they could play together.

Sara is an artist too, but nothing stands in her away of her academic goals.

“It’s pretty amazing given the physical disability she has,” said Principal Karen Smith.

The last day of class here is June 13 that’s when Sara will receive her trophy.

“I just try my hardest and put my mind to it and this is what happens,” Sara said.

Helping hands like when these sisters go rock climbing.

“Anytime I fail, I just keep doing it with Veronica cheering me on — I can always get to the top,” Sara said.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook