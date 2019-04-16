



We are approaching the April full moon, it is known by the Almanac as “the Pink Moon.” It’s named after flowers blooming all around us. Under clear skies this morning La Luna was a great sight, and we will keep these clear skies around a good portion of this day. Look for a high right at 70°.

It might surprise you to know that yesterday we actually got to 71° at BWI Marshall, and 69° at the Science Center. I point this out because under gray skies, and with that wind, it sure did not feel even close. Sunshine makes all the difference in the world when it comes to comfort in early Spring.

These days, even at night when I come to work, we are at a time of the year when, with a sunny forecast and without yesterday’s wind, I sometime debate with myself the need for a coat because when I leave around lunchtime that coat is just something to drag out the door. It’s a great time of the year when that is the weather debate, and when flowers end up the nickname of a full Moon. Enjoy, and have a safe day.

MB!

