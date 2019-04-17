



Fells Point is getting ready for one of its biggest events of the spring, the annual Historic Harbor House tour is scheduled for Mother’s Day on May 12.

One of the homes featured is owned by Gavin and Bonnie Bromell, the two-story house on Aliceanna Street was built in 1787.

“We have lived here about two years, we bought it in 2014 but rented it out for a few years. I believe it’s one of the oldest wood houses left in Baltimore. It was originally a one-room schoolhouse,” Gavin said.

The self-guided tour will include about a dozen homes, including historically significant dwellings, quaint row homes and scenic apartments.

“The house tour is really how we discovered Fells Point. We had seen the facades of all these buildings, but what lies behind the facades is just fascinating,” Bonnie said.

Included in the tour is the Robert Long House and Colonial Garden on South Ann Street. It was built in 1765 and is the oldest residence in Baltimore City. The event is a benefit for the Preservation Society.

“They are committed to preserving both the history and architecture of Fells Point, so it’s great to support that,” Gavin said.

Tickets for the Fells Point Tour are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event.

“You get to meet people in the neighborhood you wouldn’t see normally. It’s just kind of like a neighborhood party that day,” Bonnie said.

The Fells Point Historic Harbor House Tour on Mother’s Day runs from 11 a.m until 5 p.m.

