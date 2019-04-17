



A Germantown man was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and other charges after taking his ex-girlfriend and her family hostage in her home on Monday.

On April 15, Zain Imdad, 28, entered his ex-girlfriend’s home, even though she had a protective order against him.

Imdad took the victim and other family members in the household hostage, threatening them with a handgun.

Imdad was allegedly distraught over the ending of the relationship with the victim and told her and other family members that he was going to kill everyone if the victim did not reconcile the relationship, police said.

Imdad also told the victim and family that he would kill them if the police showed up and then shoot the police.

One of the family members was able to tell police about the incident via 911.

Officers responded to the area and confronted Imdad immediately, who was now holding the victim with a knife to her throat.

Officers were able to wrestle the weapon away from Imdad, arrest him, and free the victim and her family.

Police said Imdad had brought a backpack to the home with a suicide intention note, a black replica handgun, a fixed blade knife, duct tape, five pairs of handcuffs, para-cord and bottles containing an unknown substance.

Imdad had told the victim and family that he was planning to kill them then drink poison.

The substance from the bottles was removed and is being analyzed by police.

Zain Imdad was charged with the following:

Attempted 1st Degree Murder (5 counts)

Attempted 2nd Degree Murder (5 counts)

1st Degree Assault (5 counts)

2nd Degree Assault (5 counts)

Home Invasion

Violation of a Protection Order

Reckless Endangerment (5 counts)

Carrying a Concealed Dangerous Weapon

Possession of a Dangerous Weapon w/ Intent to Injure

Detectives are asking that anyone with additional information regarding Zain Imdad, should contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook