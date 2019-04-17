



Following two deadly floods in just two years, Ellicott City is taking action.

County leaders revealed the new phase of their flood plan with a sense of urgency to act quickly and efficiently.

“It kind of brought back that deja vu type feeling last night and this morning that we had 22 months ago,” one resident said.

Since taking office, County Executive Calvin Ball has been searching for answers.

“We need bold innovative solutions that won’t be a band-aid for this town until the next season,” Ball said.

Ball revealed phase two of his flood plan on Wednesday. The five options range from $63 to $175 million and require raising at least four of six buildings on Lower Main Street.

“As we see increasing frequency and intensity of severe weather, we cannot go halfway in addressing the continued threat of flooding in Ellicott City to only possibly be back here in a few years,” Ball said.

The projects that Ball have in mind could take anywhere from four to seven years.

Ellicott City is approaching 250-years-old.

“The threat is real, the threat is grave and we will finally take strong action,” Ball said.

Ball also said that officials are also implementing ways to ensure people have as much notice as possible for these types of severe threats.

A public meeting will be held on May 2, at Howard High School.

Ball said the plan will be announced no later than May 15.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook