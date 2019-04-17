



A man was killed by his downstairs neighbor in Glen Burnie on Monday, and court documents suggest the victim feared for his safety.

Glen Burnie Fatal Shooting Suspect In Custody After 9-Hour Manhunt, Police Say

A petition for a peace order detailed the threats the murder suspect in the case allegedly levied against the eventual murder victim, but the order was denied by a judge.

The petition for a peace order was filed just two months ago and lays out why Tyrique Hudson, the victim, was concerned for his safety.

Hudson said his downstairs neighbor, James Verombeck, threatened him as he was taking out the trash, gesturing a throat slash.

“Yesterday, it looked like a war zone,” Donna Hall said.

Police said that Verombeck killed Hudson in the stairway of their apartment building before a 10-hour standoff with officers.

“Just a single, phew, phew, phew, phew,” a neighbor said. “Just single shots. It was a couple of shots.”

The peace order request was denied by Judge Patterson Russell, citing that Hudson could not meet the burden of proof.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that it was denied,” Hall said. “The poor boy was 22-years-old and lost his life.”

Russell is on a temporary assignment in Anne Arundel County as the court of appeals decides whether she should be suspended following a complaint from the commission on judicial disabilities.

“I think if they would’ve given him the protective order, that boy would still be alive,” Halen Larkins said.

The Maryland Judiciary said on Wednesday the court of appeals will rule on Judge Russell’s suspension by September.

Russell will remain serving in Anne Arundel County until then.

