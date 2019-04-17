Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a double shooting in southeast Baltimore that left two men hospitalized on Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 200 block of N. Broadway around 9:17 p.m. for a Shotspotter alert.
When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
A short time later, police found a second shooting victim with a gunshot wound to his back.
He was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
