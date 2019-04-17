Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a double shooting in southeast Baltimore that left two men hospitalized on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 200 block of N. Broadway around 9:17 p.m. for a Shotspotter alert.

When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A short time later, police found a second shooting victim with a gunshot wound to his back.

He was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

