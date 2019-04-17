



There is now a petition to try and push Mayor Catherine Pugh out of office.

A website has popped up- “Resign Mayor Pugh”– with the creator of the site saying Pugh should step down after allegations she participated in self-dealing by selling “Healthy Holly” books to the University of Maryland Medical System.

Right now, Mayor Pugh is still on leave for health reasons.

Stay with WJZ as investigator Mike Hellgren looks into the online petition and the latest effort to create transparency in Baltimore City Government.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook