By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another pleasant spring day across the region, with more clouds at times, but no rainfall across the region.

Overnight, some clouds may create a few pockets of light drizzle by morning to be followed by a big warmup.

We may top out in the mid to upper 70’s tomorrow.

A cold front will approach the region on Friday with the risk of heavy rain, gusty thunderstorms, which may reach severe limits by Friday afternoon or evening.

More updates on that threat by Friday. Bob Turk

