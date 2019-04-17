BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 52-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday morning after her home caught on fire.

Officials said the fire broke out around 2:13 a.m. The fire department was located so close to the scene that it only took firefighters three minutes to arrive. The home was in the 2500 block of W. Fairmount Ave.

Crews broke into the house and encountered heavy smoke. The said that was when they found the victim’s body.

They searched the premises but don’t believe anyone else was inside at the time.

“As far as where it started and how it started, that’s being under investigation at this time,” said Fire Chief Roman Clark. “We have investigators on the scene from the fire department. We also have investigators here from the police department as well. Anytime we have a fatality we usually have a joint investigation done.”

Both the cause of death and cause of the fire are still being investigated.