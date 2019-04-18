BREAKINGMueller Report Released; Special Counsel Examined 10 Instances Of Potential Obstruction
Filed Under:Acting Mayor Jack Young, Baltimore, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh., Baltimore News, Healthy Holly, Local TV, paid leave, UMMS


BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s embattled mayor and five of her staffers are now on paid leave amid a scandal over book sales.

Mayor Catherine Pugh went on leave April 1, saying she needed time off to recover from pneumonia.

She’s also facing intense scrutiny over the sale of her children’s books to entities that do business with the city.

Five members of her staff also have been placed on leave recently. The city isn’t saying why.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that their annual salaries add up to at least $622,000.

Acting mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young told the newspaper he hasn’t fired anyone.

He also said can’t discuss personnel decisions, but wants to “provide stability and continuity of government.”

Staff on leave include Pugh’s chief of staff and director of government relations.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s