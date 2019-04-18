



A 21 gun salute fired at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville on Thursday as friends, family and the National Guard remembered a fallen hero but more notably- one of their own.

Dinora Flores was laid to rest two weeks after she was killed by an oncoming tractor-trailer on Route 30 in Reisterstown.

Md. National Guard Sgt. Dies After Flatbed Truck Rear-Ends Her Into Traffic

The solder and mother of three had her casket surrounded by her daughters in matching purple dresses along with her sisters and mother.

“Every time people were around her, they were happy, having a good time, and it was a party,”

Lieutenant Colonel Matt Deener has been in the military for 19 years, but Thursday was the first time he’s ever had to lay to rest a soldier under his command.

“The initial sensation was great sadness. We do not want to lose a soldier, anyone, let alone Staff Sergeant Flores who I knew had such a great impact,” Deener said.

A logistics expert, Flores served the Maryland Army National Guard for more than nine years.

“She would come up with events to motivate, incentivize, otherwise energize everybody in the battalion so that was one of the tasks she performed in addition to her regular duties. She was constantly volunteering wherever she could be that would have a positive effect,”

As services were wrapping up, silence and sorrow filled the air. Tears flowed down faces and moments later, it was time to say goodbye.

And so they did- the casket lowering- burying their hero while remembering the thing they’ll miss about her the most.

“What I will miss is her smile and her confidence. I will miss what she brought to the team, what she inspired in the team,”

Flores was only 33 years old. Baltimore County Police said they’re still investigating the crash.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook