



Howard County police have arrested two men in two recent home invasions in which they broke into homes, displayed guns, assaulted residents and stole items.

Timothy Branch, 24, of Millersville, and Terrance Pearson, 37, of Bayberry Street in Elkridge, are charged with two counts each of home invasion, armed robbery, burglary and firearm violations.

Both are being held at the Howard County Detention Center without bond.

Police were called to the 9600 block of Quarry Bridge Court in Columbia on March 17 where three victims reported that several men with their faces covered entered the home through the basement.

Once inside, the suspects showed their guns and assaulted the victims. They then stole cash and two guns before fleeing.

No one was seriously injured, police said.

Police responded to the 8600 block of Cobblefield Drive in Columbia on April 16 where a victim reported that two men with their faces entered his home, showed their guns, assaulted him and stole sneakers, electronics and cash before fleeing.

In this second incident, the victim was not seriously injured.

Police identified, located and arrested both suspects shortly after the second home invasion.

Police searched their vehicles and homes and found the stolen items from both invasion, including guns.

Police do not believe the suspects knew any of the victims and are investigating the motive. Police are also working to identify other suspects involved in the first home invasion. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

