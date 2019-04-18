



The Baltimore Ravens are continuing to give back to the community this offseason.

Thursday, the team traded in cleats for shovels

The Ravens and M&T Bank Stadium partnered to help Baltimore shine as Earth Day quickly approaches.

“It’s great to see a lot of people taking the time to get out of the office, enjoy the weather and celebrate Earth Day,” Katie Bollinger, Marketing and Fan Development Manager, said.

The Ravens and M&T Bank teamed up with Civic Works and went to four separate locations.

Clifton Park was one area the team went to. There, they helped with ongoing farming and land conservation.

“It’s part of our Gameplan Earth initiative, which is a season-long campaign that helps celebrate Baltimore with beautification projects, cleaning out the city,” Bollinger said.

The goal of the campaign is to make the city more sustainable.

“Right now they are weeding,” Gwen Kokes, of Civic Works, said. “They are protecting our paw paw trees peach trees, and apple trees from being covered up by the weeds. That way come harvest time, we can harvest all fruit.”

The Ravens not only brought manpower but financial help as well.

“Baltimore City loves the Ravens and the Ravens love Baltimore City, so it’s really important for the Ravens to give back.”

