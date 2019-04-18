WATCH LIVEWilliam Barr Speaks Ahead Of Mueller Report Release
RIVIERA BEACH, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters responded to a fire at the Riviera Beach Post Office Thursday morning.

Crews arrived around 6 a.m. to see smoke coming out from the front of the building and the chimney area towards the back. They forced their way inside and encountered heavy smoke conditions.

Officials said firefighters were able to find and extinguish a smoldering fire in one room in the building. It took a little longer to remove all the smoke from throughout the building.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

