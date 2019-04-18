  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Driving under the influence, DUI, Hit and Run, officer hit by car, Worcester County Sheriff's Office

OCEAN PINES, Md. (WJZ) — A Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was struck in a hit and run accident Wednesday night.

Officials said the Deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Rt. 90 near Rt. 589 around 9:58 p.m. While he was outside of his car, he was hit in the back by a passing vehicle that did not stop. Instead, police said the suspect exited Rt. 90 onto Rt. 589.

Deputies found the suspect and his vehicle at a residence in Ocean Pines. The suspect was identified as William Edward Mott, 62.

Authorities believed Mott was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged with with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while revoked, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash. Mott was taken to the Worcester County jail pending trial.

The Deputy that was hit sustained non-life threatening injuries and was released.

