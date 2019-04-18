Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Weather and baseball. What’s better than that?
Join Meteorologist Tim Williams, Meg McNamara, Bob Turk and WJZ Anchor Nicole Baker on Thursday, Mary 23 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the 12th annual WJZ Weather Day.
Schools are welcome to come and see WJZ’s team give a presentation on weather and then stay for a game and cheer on the Orioles.
The presentation begins at 10 a.m., followed by the game at 12:35 p.m.
The cost is $7 per person for upper level tickets.
On-site bus parking is available on a first-come, first serve basis and must be secured through the Orioles ahead of Weather Day.
For more information, contact ben Kapinos at 410-547-6283 or email bkapinos@orioles.com.
