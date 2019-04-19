BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore felon was sentenced to over eight years in federal prison for illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
Douglas Sparrow, 35, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
According to his plea agreement, on March 1, 2018, law enforcement executed a search of Sparrows’ residence in Baltimore and recovered a stolen semi-automatic pistol and ammunition.
Sparrow possessed the firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and knew that the firearm was stolen.
Sparrow also had at least two prior felony convictions and was therefore prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Officials also found marijuana that Sparrow had intended to distribute.
The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime.
