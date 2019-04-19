Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium’s plan to relocate its dolphins next year will be delayed because of climate change and pollution, according to officials.
For more than two years, officials have been planning to move the aquarium’s seven bottlenose dolphins from Baltimore to Florida or the Caribbean, but they have yet to find a suitable location for the new sanctuary.
The aquarium reviewed and vetoed more than 50 possible locations because of unclean water or threats like sea-level rise and extreme storms.
