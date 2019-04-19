  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:37 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, Chris Davis, John Means, Local TV, mlb, Talkers, Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fl. (WJZ) — The Orioles avoided a sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays with a 6-5 victory in extra innings on Thursday.

Chris Davis played a key role in the victory over the first-place Rays.

In the top of the 11th inning, Davis hit a two-strike single and eventually came around to score the game-winning run.

John Means was the pitcher of record for the Orioles. He secured the final six outs of the ballgame to get the win.

The Orioles return home to Baltimore to open up a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

The first pitch of the series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s