Comments
ST. PETERSBURG, Fl. (WJZ) — The Orioles avoided a sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays with a 6-5 victory in extra innings on Thursday.
Chris Davis played a key role in the victory over the first-place Rays.
In the top of the 11th inning, Davis hit a two-strike single and eventually came around to score the game-winning run.
John Means was the pitcher of record for the Orioles. He secured the final six outs of the ballgame to get the win.
The Orioles return home to Baltimore to open up a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Friday.
The first pitch of the series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.