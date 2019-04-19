GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Edwin Hurtado-Valdez, a fugitive wanted in a March double murder in Glen Burnie, is now back in Maryland after he fled to Mexico.
Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Team brought Hurtado-Valdez back to Anne Arundel County from Texas on April 17.
Hurtado-Valdez, 19, and his 18-year-old wife Cambria Sieck were charged in the March 21 murders of Antwan Troy Briggs and Antwon Elijah Queen.
Sieck, 18, turned herself into Anne Arundel County Police on March 28.
Anne Arundel County homicide detectives learned the Hurtado-Valdez has fled the country and went to Mexico. On March 27, police learned of his whereabouts and with the help of local authorities took him into custody.
Hurtado-Valdez was charged with two counts of first and second-degree murder, two counts of first and second-degree assault, and firearm use in a felony violent crime.
Police said Sieck assisted her husband with secreting evidence and helping him flee the area after having knowledge he was involved in the double murder. She was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact.
The couple lived in the working in the 3700 block of Tenth Street in Brooklyn, Maryland.
