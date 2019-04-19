WJZ WEATHERFlash Flood Watch
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antwan Troy Briggs, Antwon Elijah Queen, Cambria Sieck, Edwin Hurtado-Valdez, glen burnie double murder


GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Edwin Hurtado-Valdez, a fugitive wanted in a March double murder in Glen Burnie, is now back in Maryland after he fled to Mexico.

Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Team brought Hurtado-Valdez back to Anne Arundel County from Texas on April 17.

Hurtado-Valdez, 19, and his 18-year-old wife Cambria Sieck were charged in the March 21 murders of Antwan Troy Briggs and Antwon Elijah Queen.

Married Teen Couple Wanted In Glen Burnie Double Murder

Edwin Hurtado-Valdez

Cambria Sieck

Sieck, 18, turned herself into Anne Arundel County Police on March 28.

Anne Arundel County homicide detectives learned the Hurtado-Valdez has fled the country and went to Mexico. On March 27, police learned of his whereabouts and with the help of local authorities took him into custody.

Hurtado-Valdez was charged with two counts of first and second-degree murder, two counts of first and second-degree assault, and firearm use in a felony violent crime.

Teen Couple Wanted In Glen Burnie Double Murder In Custody After 1 Fled To Mexico

Police said Sieck assisted her husband with secreting evidence and helping him flee the area after having knowledge he was involved in the double murder. She was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact.

The couple lived in the working in the 3700 block of Tenth Street in Brooklyn, Maryland.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s