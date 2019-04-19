ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Threats of severe weather across Maryland had many residents concerned on Friday night, especially in Ellicott City.
“You get a little anxious every time it rains around here because it wasn’t even that hard of rain the second time it flooded,” George Wilson, a resident, said. “I feel like every time a couple of drops of rain comes, everyone is on their toes.”
The Director of Howard County’s Office of Emergency Management, Mike Hinson, said officials are working hard to make sure they keep residents aware of what’s going on to keep them safe.
“We’re here monitoring in case any of these storm factors change so we can be here to take the appropriate steps to react as quickly as possible,” Hinson said.
Hinson said that residents of Ellicott City are aware of the risks of severe weather.
“People who live and work in Ellicott City are obviously aware of the risks that can occur when there’s a flash flood watch or warning,” he said.
One resident said that the risks of flash flooding are, “frightening.”
