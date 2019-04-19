WJZ WEATHERFlash Flood Watch
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed legislation to rebrand University of Maryland University College.

Effective July 1, UMUC will be known as University of Maryland Global Campus.

UMUC is the nation’s largest public online university.

It serves 90.000 students annually in 20 countries.

