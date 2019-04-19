WJZ WEATHERTornado And Flash Flood Watches In Effect For Parts Of Maryland
By Bob Turk
Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All watches and warnings have been canceled with the exception of the lower Eastern Shore tonight.

Some ongoing thunderstorms over portions of the lower and middle Eastern Shore have kept some severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for a short while, and a tornado watch until midnight.

Tomorrow, some sun and a breeze will make for a much better day!

On Sunday, plenty of clouds may produce a shower ,and it will be a bit chilly as well.

Do have a lovely safe weekend! Bob Turk

