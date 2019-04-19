1. Joe Benny’s
Topping the list is Italian spot Joe Benny’s, which offers pizza, beer, wine and spirits. Located at 313 S. High St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 608 reviews on Yelp.
Joe Benny’s menu centers around Sicilian-style focaccia pizza and meatballs. The eatery also features paninis, bruschetta and salads, in addition to a full bar.
2. Isabella’s Brick Oven Pizza And Panini
Next up is Italian spot Isabella’s Brick Oven Pizza and Panini, which offers pizza and sandwiches, situated at 221 S. High St. With 4.5 stars out of 478 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
Isabella’s opened in 2006 and serves up Italian favorites using fresh, homemade ingredients, from loaves of bread to cheeses. In addition to pizzas and sandwiches, it also offers a wide array of salads, side dishes and cannoli. Isabella’s also provides catering services.
3. Mustang Alley’s
Traditional American and bowling spot Mustang Alley’s, which offers burgers and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located on the second floor of 1300 Bank St., four stars out of 100 reviews.
Mustang Alley’s is open Tuesday through Sunday and features a lengthy menu, a full-service bar and a private event room for large groups. From the regular dining menu, patrons can choose between individual portions or group platters of items like sliders, chicken wings, quesadillas and egg rolls.
4. Clark Burger
Clark Burger, a poutinerie that offers burgers and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 114 Yelp reviews. Head over to 415 S. Central Ave. to see for yourself.
Clark Burger’s Canadian-inspired menu specializes in poutine — french fries topped with gravy and cheese curds. It also serves up burgers, regular fries and a full bar featuring both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.
