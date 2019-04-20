Filed Under:Baltimore News, Frederick County, Local TV, Randolph Smith, Talkers


FREDERICK COUNTY, Md (WJZ) — Police have identified three more female victims of a Frederick man charged with knowingly transmitting HIV to women he met on dating websites.

Police arrested Randolph Smith, 34, on Monday after a nearly two-year investigation.

Police allege Smith was actively having sex with women knowing he was HIV positive.

He was charged with four counts of first-degree assault, four counts of reckless endangerment and four counts of knowing transfer of HIV prohibited.

