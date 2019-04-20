Comments
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md (WJZ) — Police have identified three more female victims of a Frederick man charged with knowingly transmitting HIV to women he met on dating websites.
Frederick Man Charged After Allegedly Transferring HIV To Women He Met Online
Police arrested Randolph Smith, 34, on Monday after a nearly two-year investigation.
Police allege Smith was actively having sex with women knowing he was HIV positive.
He was charged with four counts of first-degree assault, four counts of reckless endangerment and four counts of knowing transfer of HIV prohibited.
