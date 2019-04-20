



BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Venturing outside is the basic start to an Earth Day celebration. Get inspired with these top-rated parks near you.

1. Sherwood Gardens

Photo: Diva M./Yelp

Topping the list is Sherwood Gardens. Located at 4310 Underwood Road in Guilford, the park and botanical garden is the highest rated park in Baltimore, boasting five stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp.

2. Druid Hill Park

Photo: Bryan L./Yelp

Next up is Reservoir Hill’s Druid Hill Park, situated at 900 Druid Park Lake Drive With 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, the park has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Canton Waterfront Park

Photo: sylvia a./Yelp

Canton’s Canton Waterfront Park, located at 3001 Boston St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the park four stars out of 20 reviews.

Cutting down on meat is a good place to start reducing your footprint, not to mention a healthy choice for most people. Get a taste for vegetarian fare at these top veggie-forward eateries.

1. Lebanese Taverna

Photo: Zinnia X./Yelp

Topping the list is Lebanese Taverna. Located at 719 S. President St. in the Inner Harbor, the Mediterranean, Lebanese and vegetarian spot is the highest rated vegetarian restaurant in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 392 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sobo Cafe

Photo: Sobo cafe/Yelp

Next up is Federal Hill’s SoBo Cafe, situated at 6 W. Cross St. With 4.5 stars out of 377 reviews on Yelp, the New American, breakfast and vegetarian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sweetgreen

The Inner Harbor’s sweetgreen, located at 1306 Fleet St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegetarian spot, which offers salads and more, 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews.

Get a closer look at the wonders of the natural world by hitting a local botanical garden. For extra credit, don’t forget a sketchbook.

1. Howard Peters Rawlings Conservatory And Botanic Gardens

Photo: Kate K./Yelp

Next up is Druid Hill Park’s Howard Peters Rawlings Conservatory and Botanic Gardens, situated at 3100 Swan Drive, Druid Hill Park With 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp, the botanical garden has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Cylburn Arboretum Association

Photo: Jay K./Yelp

Coldspring’s Cylburn Arboretum Association, located at 4915 Greenspring Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the botanical garden 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews.