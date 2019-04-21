Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some folks spent their Easter catching some major speed!
People got behind the wheel for a bunny chase Sunday at the Autobahn Indoor Speedway.
There is a special race every hour until 10 p.m. Sunday night.
The racer who beats the speeding bunny wins a prize by picking a lucky egg.
Prizes range from t-shirts, free races and race packages.
