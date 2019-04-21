



The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are on the search for a suspect who shot two people outside of Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church on Saturday afternoon.

Police released photos of the suspect earlier Sunday.

Officials were called to Jackson Chapel in the 5600 block of Ballenger Creek Pike in Frederick around 2:45 p.m. Saturday after receiving calls of a reported shooting.

There was a funeral service taking place at the time of the incident.

Officials said a fight broke out and the suspect shot the two victims and fled the scene.

Shooting on Ballenger Creek Pike is NOT an active shooter event. Agencies are actively investigating. Details to follow. — Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) April 20, 2019

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment and are expected to be okay.

Police said both victims were there attending a service for 24-year-old Trevor Allan Frazier, who multiple sources said was one of two Frederick men killed in a double-homicide in Capitol Heights this month.

“The people who were involved in the shooting are not associated with the church in any way, shape or form,” Aloi said.

Shelley Aloi said she got a notification on her phone about the shooting and quickly drove over to the scene.

“I heard there were some people shot during a funeral,” she said. “It’s unfortunate that happened. I wanted to come to make sure my friends were good.”

Although the suspect has not yet been located, the Sheriff’s Office does not believe this to be a random shooting. Police said if anyone recognizes this man, call police immediately.

