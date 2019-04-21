



Christians around the world celebrated Easter this Sunday, and in Baltimore, the message of rebirth and renewal was heard from the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.

Inside the cathedral Sunday morning, hundreds of Catholics came together in prayer.

“It’s just nice to be a part of the larger community within the church. And it’s an important day, not just for candy. But to kind of start the week off right with some time for quiet reflection,” said Emily Worthman, a parishioner.

Putting aside the Peeps, baskets and egg hunts, the holiday is one of the holiest for more than two billion Christians worldwide.

Celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, three days after he was crucified and died, Christians say.

Dr. Hugh Bair is Senior Pastor of Christian Life Church in Lochearn.

“The resurrection speaks to the fact that people are able to get up from whatever situation or circumstance they find themselves in,” Dr. Bair said.

At the Vatican, Pope Francis led Easter Mass to a crowd of almost 70,000, asking for peace in conflicted areas, such as Sri Lanka, where hundreds were killed in Easter Day bombings.

“Dear brothers and sisters, I heard with sadness the news of the horrendous attacks, which on this very day, Easter Sunday, have brought mourning and pain to some churches and other places in Sri Lanka. I would like to express my heartfelt closeness to the Christian community,” The Pope said Sunday.

Despite tragedy, it is a day of hope for many, and a day to teach younger Christians.

“I think it’s important just so they’re experiencing it, and even if they’re not listening or crying, it’s important for them to just be there,” said Megan Shane, a parishioner.

Sharing a message of faith, renewal and rebirth around the world.

