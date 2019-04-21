Comments
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly raped a woman in Montgomery County.
Police said it happened Saturday night in Montgomery Village. The victim was reportedly getting off of a ride-along-bus on Watkins Mill Road when the suspect began following her.
The victim tried to run away from the man, but he reportedly chased her and dragged her into a wooded area before assaulting her.
So far, police have not released any information on the suspect.
