MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly raped a woman in Montgomery County.

Police said it happened Saturday night in Montgomery Village. The victim was reportedly getting off of a ride-along-bus on Watkins Mill Road when the suspect began following her.

The victim tried to run away from the man, but he reportedly chased her and dragged her into a wooded area before assaulting her.

So far, police have not released any information on the suspect.

