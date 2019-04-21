Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A CSX train has derailed near South Baltimore, Baltimore City Fire confirmed Sunday night.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A CSX train has derailed near South Baltimore, Baltimore City Fire confirmed Sunday night.
Fire officials said the derailment happened in the area of South Paca Street and Hollins Ferry Road.
Baltimore Fire Department Local 734
No injuries were reported.
There is no word on what caused the incident or the extent of the damage.
Crews are checking for leaks. All CSX traffic has been shut down, officials said.
This story is developing. Stay with WJZ as more information is available.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook