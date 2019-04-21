  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    01:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Fire, Baltimore CSX Train Derailment, Baltimore News, CSX, Local TV, Maryland


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A CSX train has derailed near South Baltimore, Baltimore City Fire confirmed Sunday night.

Fire officials said the derailment happened in the area of South Paca Street and Hollins Ferry Road.

Baltimore Fire Department Local 734

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on what caused the incident or the extent of the damage.

Crews are checking for leaks. All CSX traffic has been shut down, officials said.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ as more information is available. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s