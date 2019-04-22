  • WJZ 13On Air

DUNKIRK, Md. (WJZ) — An 11-year-old girl was killed and two other children were injured when a go-kart overturned Sunday morning.

Officials said the deceased victim was driving the go-kart with a 12-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy as passengers.

Police said they responded to the 2300 block of Golf Club Drive around 11:15 a.m.

Their preliminary investigation revealed the three children were riding on the street when it entered a cul-de-sac. The go-kart overturned when the driver tried to make a right turn and the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

The 11-year-old victim was taken to Children’s Hospital in Washington D.C. where she died from her injuries.

The boy was also taken to Children’s Hospital. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries from the crash and listed in stable condition. The 12-year-old girl was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the scene and released.

The investigation is ongoing.

